Endowments Commissioner reviews preparedness for annual Sirimanotsavam

Published - August 25, 2024 06:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana offering prayers to the Goddess Pydimamba in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh State Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana on Sunday directed officials concerned to make arrangements in a foolproof manner for the annual Sirimanotsavam to be celebrated at Goddess Pydimamba temple on October 15, and Tholellu on the preceding day. The annual festival traditionally begins this year on September 20 with special prayers and concludes on October 30 with Chandi Homam.

Along with temple executive officer D.V.V. Satynarayana and chief priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao, he inspected the temple premises, parking area and others. Earlier, Collector B.R. Ambedkar, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M.V. Suryakala and other senior officials met Mr. Satyanarayana and discussed issues related to Endowments and Revenue Department.

