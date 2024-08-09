Endless grapple for a fistful of self-respect in A.P’s Venkatayapalem village

Twenty-two-year-old Challapudi Pattabhi Ramayya, was a degree student who dreamed of pursuing Law when one day, he, along with his friends in his village was falsely accused of eve-teasing and sent to jail.

The student belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) got out on bail soon after but his dream to become a lawyer got locked up forever in the abyss of discrimination.

Today, 51-year-old Pattabhi is a daily wager, living in a one-room house in Dalita Peta, a Scheduled Castes (SC) colony of Venkatayapalem village in Ramachandrapuram mandal of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh.

Pointing at the tall bungalow next to his house in Dalita Peta, unwilling to look at it, he begins to talk about his upper caste neighbours. In a low fearless voice, the broad-shouldered man says, “Here, this is where Accused Number 8 lives. He used to watch over us constantly.”

Walking further, he shows a small grey rectangular house with two bright blue doors which are locked at the moment. “This is where G1, Koti Chinnaraju, used to live,” he says, with a chuckle. While ‘A’ stands for ‘Accused’, ‘G’ stands for ‘Gundodu’ (loosely translated to ‘bald guy’).

Further down the lane is a dilapidated school building “This is where our story begins,” he says. The chatter of children coming from the school, with a strength of 29 students, all belonging to SCs, fills the air.

He was referring to the Venkatayapalem Dalit tonsuring incident of 1996. Despite the all-consuming legal and social battles for justice, Pattabhi seems to have learnt to cope with his pain with a dark sense of humour.

As per media reports, 10 upper caste persons were accused of forcefully tonsuring two Dalits in the village— Chinnaraju and Dadala Venkataratnam— and assaulting three others—Pattabhi, K. Ganapathi and Puvvala Venkataramana, on December 29 in 1996.

The accused, including a YSRCP MLC Thota Thrimurthulu, were found guilty and convicted on April 16 this year, after over 27 years of struggle, by XI Additional District Judge & SC/ST Court in Visakhapatnam. They were sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment and slapped with a total fine of ₹3,78,000.

Giving his version of the case, Pattabhi says, “What led to the tonsuring was a series of smaller events spanning two years beginning 1994.” It was the election year and Thrimurthulu contested as an Independent from Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency.

Venkatayapalem is dominated by Kapus (OC) and Setti Balijas (BC) who constitute 70%, while the SCs constitute 30% of the population. This caste dynamics is the same across the whole district.

While Chinnaraju left the village immediately in search of a job and Venkataratnam moved to Kakinada to work as a constable, Pattabhi and Ganapathi continued to stay in the SC Colony. Venkataramana died last year, in his early 50s, while the trial was under way.

At one corner of the village is the Dalita Peta comprising 120 households, 70 belonging to Malas and 50 to Madigas, two of the sub-categories of Scheduled Castes in Andhra Pradesh. The colony dwellers are daily wagers or agricultural labourers. The colony, with small pucca houses and huts built in a disorderly fashion has got bathrooms only four years ago.

“One day, while campaigning for the elections, Thrimurthulu’s brother and supporters came to our colony to seek votes. While all the elderly persons in the colony stood up and listened to them with folded hands, we, three youngsters remained seated and talked amongst ourselves. Then one of Thrimurthulu’s brother said to us: You all know who you should vote for. If you do not, we shall see about you.’”

It was quickly forgotten as such warnings were not unusual, Pattabhi says.

“Two months later, on polling day, Venkataratnam, Chinnaraju and I who were chosen to be the polling agents of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), observed that Thrimurthulu’s supporters were resorting to election malpractices at a booth set up at the school.”

“When we tried to stop then, a squabble ensued. This act of standing up to their unfair practices is what led to the punishment,” he says.

The election results were announced and Thrimurthulu won the seat. For two years after that, the attacks on us became more frequent, he said.

“The act of resistance by a group of youth belong to the Mala community was new for the upper caste men who wanted to teach them a lesson for doing so,” says Gubbala Srinu of the Dalita Aikya Porata Vedika, an organisation formed for the justice for the victims.

Between 1994 and 1996, false cases were registered against Pattabhi, Chinnaraju and Venkataratnam. They were accused of harassing two girls belonging to an upper caste and demolition of cement fencing in a farm belonging to an upper caste man. Both the cases were eventually quashed by the court.

“We were asked to apologise to Thrimurthulu’s supporters. When we did not, we were beaten up. From December 24 to 31, Venkataramana and I were put in a sub-jail on charges of eve teasing. Ganapati was beaten up outside. Learning about this, Chinnaraju and Venkataratnam tried to escape,” Pattabhi says.

But, Thrimurthulu’s supporters caught them and around 12 a.m. on December 29th, on the backyard of the his house, in front of hundreds of villagers who pleaded with them to let the youngsters go, he ordered a barber to shave the heads, eyebrows and moustaches of Chinnaraju and Venkataratnam.

Two options

“We were told there were two options: to have our arms amputated and eyes gouged out or to have our heads, eyebrows and moustaches shaven. After a moment’s thought, Thrimurthulu choose the latter,” says Chinnaraju, who now lives in Mandapeta and works as a helper at a social welfare hostel.

Chinnaraju remembers feeling angry and humiliated that he was forcibly tonsured while his parents watched.

“That humiliation strengthened my resolve to fight,” he says.

When he goes out alone at night, even today, he says he feels like someone is following him.

Unlike Pattabhi, who managed to keep his sense of humour intact, Chinnaraju continues to struggle to cope.

Between December 29 and January 4, the villagers were too scared to utter a word to others about the barbaric incident. However, it was T.S.N. Raju, a reporter of a vernacular daily, who broke the news. Reading it, the police officials came to the village.

Chinnaraju and Venkataratnam filed a formal police complaint on January 4, 1997, and an FIR was registered. The police took Thrimurthulu into remand immediately but he managed to come out in three months.

After more than 20 years, when the trial finally began in 2017, the lawmaker argued that the complainants were not Dalits to begin with. It is noteworthy that six Public Prosecutors withdrew from the case during the course of the 27 years.

Since then, Thrimurthulu has tried his best to stall the case by offering the victims money and other inducements, says Rajesh, state general secretary of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) which has been working with the aggrieved people.

“I was offered ₹50 lakh, a job and a house too, but my self-respect mattered more to me,” Chinnaraju says. His house in Harijanapeta, built by borrowing a loan, is in a dilapidated condition. He draws ₹22,000 salary, the highest he drew so far. He does not have money to renovate the house because most of his earnings go into paying house rent in Mandapeta, his two children’s college education and his wife’s medication.

“We had to make multiple visits to Visakhapatnam, Amalapuram and Vijayawada for court cases. We travelled by train and sometimes by bus. There were also times when we walked long distances to catch a bus. We never had proper food on the hearing days,” remembers Gubbala Srinu.

Meanwhile, Thrimurthulu shifted to whichever party was in power to keep himself protected, Rajesh says. He was with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) between 1995 and 2008, and again between 2014 and 2018. After that, he joined the YSRCP. He is a three-time MLA and one time MLC.

Rajesh, says: “Dalits in this region had always been more aware than their counterparts in other parts of the State because of the presence of Dalit leaders such as Bojja Appalaswamy and poet B.V. Ramanaiah both of whom had influenced them. Also, it was the 1980s and 90s when the struggle for self-respect among the lower castes received a push from the emergence of a politician and BSP founder Kanshi Ram.”

“The Dalits were aware of the injustices and knew that they cannot be quiet about it. Many from the region were migrating to Rangoon and Gulf countries, too, in search of better employment opportunities.” says Rajesh.

Their aspirations hurt the upper caste people in the village as the Kapus, being predominantly an agrarian community here, needed the Dalits who worked for low wages as agricultural labourers in their fields.

“The piled-up collective anger of the upper castes against the SCs came out on December 29, 1996,” opines Gubbala Srinu.

“My father, then working as an agricultural labourer for upper caste people, was told that he spoilt us by educating us,” Pattabhi says, adding that the Kapus here were also peeved at them because he and his contemporaries were getting educated, boarding the same buses as them to go to colleges.

Immediately after the incident, for six months, the victims did not get work. It was with the help of some NGOs that they could get essentials, they say. In this time, some, like Chinnaraju, left for other places in search of jobs. Pattabhi, who was studying LLB in Andhra University had to discontinue. He does not have any job even now and remains unmarried. He goes for MGNREGA work.

The court awarding the accused only simple imprisonment of 18 months was perceived by many as ‘token justice’. The victims’ determination and grit in fighting protracted legal battle won appreciation from different sections of the society.

Retired Additional Public Prosecutor Naga Malleswara Rao who has been following the case closely says it is one of the four exemplary cases of Dalit assertion in Andhra Pradesh. Even in other cases, which are Laxmipeta, Tsunduru and Karamchedu massacres (2012, 1991 and 1985 respectively), there was not this much pressure.

“Here, it was not just a fight against the upper caste, it was also against a person holding great power and position,” he says.

‘Lapses in investigation’

Malleswara Rao also points out the mistakes on part of the investigating agency and Public Prosecutors which lead to the weakening of the case. The court aquitted the accused of charges uder Section 324 of Cr.P.C. (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon).

Malleswara Rao says that the logs used to beat Pattabhi and others were never produced in the court. The doctor who examined the victims said there were serious injuries on their bodies, but he was also not called before court.

Chinnaraju and Venkataratnam have not yet received the compensation the accused were ordered to pay.

“We were given compensation of ₹1 lakh from the CM Relief Fund and not under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act,” Chinnaraju points.

“It has been a long struggle, fraught with challenges, pressures, financial distress. But what comes out of it? A single incident changed our lives. The accused will suffer the punishment only once, but we have suffered it all our lives and continue to do so,” says Chinnaraju, who is now running from pillar to post to get a caste certificate for his son. Venkataratnams’s son too is yet to get the certificate. Officials have been passing the buck for the past six months, they say.

After all of this, how can 18 months of imprisonment be sufficient? human rights activists ask.

“The crime in this case should not merely be looked at as one committed against the victims, but against the whole oppressed community. The sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, invoked in this case have provisions for a maximum punishment of five years, the court convicted the accused to a jail term of only 18 months,” Rajesh says, adding that there is no justifiable reason for the lenient approach the court took in deciding the sentence.

After a few days after the verdict, Thrimurthulu obtained bail and also contested the 2024 elections on a YSRCP ticket from Mandapeta Assembly Constituency. He, however, lost to TDP’s V. Jogeswara Rao, another upper caste leader.

As the victims prepare to fight the case in upper courts, seeking a more severe punishment for the perpetrators, the imposing golden colour statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar erected on a mandpa at the entrance of this SC colony stands as a reminder of their endless grapple for a fistful of self-respect.

Staring at the two cement benches in front of the mandap, with ‘Jai Bhim’ etched on them, Pattabhi, a bachelor in pursuit of justice, smiles as he wonders if after all these years, when the thought of the bungalow next to his little house stops stinging his heart.

