Ending morning walks on a ‘healthy’ note

April 13, 2024 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

These days, a new trend seems to be growing among the morning walkers and elderly people in Vijayawada. After completing their regimen of walking and working out, they make it a point to stop by a small kiosk selling wheatgrass and ash gourd juice outside Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

“While the kiosk also has vegetable juices available, most of the customers ask for wheatgrass,” says Vijay Kumar (28), who owns the kiosk.

After reading about its health benefits online, Mr. Vijay Kumar, hailing from Piduguralla, came to Vijayawada to set up a stall here during the pandemic. Despite initial hiccups, the business grew so rapidly in the next two years that today, Mr. Vijay Kumar has five kiosks in total, at Undavalli, Mangalagiri, Bhavanipuram, Patamata, Bandar Road (outside IGMS) and ten people working for him.

Around 700 people, mostly morning walkers, visit his kiosks every day from 6 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. One glass of wheat grass juice is priced at ₹20.

A headmistress from Anantapur, Sasikala, who comes every week to the city to see her daughter who is studying Intermediate here, says: “For the last six months, I have been drinking the juice once a week without fail. I have read that it is good for the heart.”

But health experts have a different take. “While there is no denying that wheatgrass is rich in nutrients and vitamins, there is no scientific evidence to back this claim that it is good for the heart or digestive system,” said a health expert, requesting anonymity.