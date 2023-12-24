ADVERTISEMENT

Endangered Indian Skimmers flock to Bhairavapalem mudflat in Andhra Pradesh for winter sojourn

December 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CORINGA

A team of enumerators conducting the National Indian Skimmer Count-2023 spot a record number of 320 birds of the endangered species at Bhairavapalem mudflat near Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary; five of the birds were tagged at Mahanadi river basin in Odisha, they say

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Avian guests: A flock of Indian Skimmers sighted at the Bhairavapalem mudflat, adjacent to Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, in Kakinada district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To the delight of nature- lovers, a record number of nearly 320 Indian Skimmers (Rynchops albicollis), which are endangered, have been spotted on the Bhairavapalem mudflat which spreads along the eco-sensitive zone of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, on the Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh.

A six-member team led by Kakinada District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Bharani and ornithologist K. Mrutyunjaya Rao, on Sunday, enumerated the birds as part of the ‘National Indian Skimmer Count-2023’ being done by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

The Indian Skimmer migrate from the river basins of the Chambal and Mahanadi river basins to the Kakinada coast for annual sojourn for feeding in the winter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials enumerating the Indian Skimmers sighted at the Bhairavapalem mudflat adjacent to Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in Kakinada district on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Research scientist D. Mahesh Babu, who participated in the enumeration exercise, said: “We have sighted nearly 320 Indian Skimmers on the Bhairavapalem mudflat as part of the BNHS Indian Skimmer Count done on Sunday. At least five of the birds that are sighted here were tagged by the BNHS at Mahandi region in Odisha.”

“The flock of Indian Skimmers were found to be active along the eco-sensitive zone of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday. This year, the Indian Skimmers have set their annual sojourn on October 15,” observed Mr. Mahesh Babu. In recent years, the flock arrived at the Godavari estuary between November-end and early December. 

Changes in habitat 

However, a noteworthy development observed in the bird’s migration pattern is that the Indian Skimmer has been changing its habitat here on the Kakinada coast, reportedly due to disturbances caused to its existing habitat.

Until last year, the endangered birds were found to be feeding in and around the Kumbabhishekam area. However, this year, owing to disturbances there, the birds have changed their habitat to the Bhairavapalem mudflat. 

The details of the sighting of the Indian Skimmer would be shared with the BNHS for the conservation of the endangered species, said the Mr. Mahesh Babu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US