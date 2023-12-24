GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Endangered Indian Skimmers flock to Bhairavapalem mudflat in Andhra Pradesh for winter sojourn

A team of enumerators conducting the National Indian Skimmer Count-2023 spot a record number of 320 birds of the endangered species at Bhairavapalem mudflat near Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary; five of the birds were tagged at Mahanadi river basin in Odisha, they say

December 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CORINGA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Avian guests: A flock of Indian Skimmers sighted at the Bhairavapalem mudflat, adjacent to Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, in Kakinada district on Sunday.

Avian guests: A flock of Indian Skimmers sighted at the Bhairavapalem mudflat, adjacent to Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, in Kakinada district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To the delight of nature- lovers, a record number of nearly 320 Indian Skimmers (Rynchops albicollis), which are endangered, have been spotted on the Bhairavapalem mudflat which spreads along the eco-sensitive zone of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, on the Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh.

A six-member team led by Kakinada District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Bharani and ornithologist K. Mrutyunjaya Rao, on Sunday, enumerated the birds as part of the ‘National Indian Skimmer Count-2023’ being done by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

The Indian Skimmer migrate from the river basins of the Chambal and Mahanadi river basins to the Kakinada coast for annual sojourn for feeding in the winter.

Officials enumerating the Indian Skimmers sighted at the Bhairavapalem mudflat adjacent to Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in Kakinada district on Sunday

Officials enumerating the Indian Skimmers sighted at the Bhairavapalem mudflat adjacent to Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in Kakinada district on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Research scientist D. Mahesh Babu, who participated in the enumeration exercise, said: “We have sighted nearly 320 Indian Skimmers on the Bhairavapalem mudflat as part of the BNHS Indian Skimmer Count done on Sunday. At least five of the birds that are sighted here were tagged by the BNHS at Mahandi region in Odisha.”

“The flock of Indian Skimmers were found to be active along the eco-sensitive zone of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday. This year, the Indian Skimmers have set their annual sojourn on October 15,” observed Mr. Mahesh Babu. In recent years, the flock arrived at the Godavari estuary between November-end and early December. 

Changes in habitat 

However, a noteworthy development observed in the bird’s migration pattern is that the Indian Skimmer has been changing its habitat here on the Kakinada coast, reportedly due to disturbances caused to its existing habitat.

Until last year, the endangered birds were found to be feeding in and around the Kumbabhishekam area. However, this year, owing to disturbances there, the birds have changed their habitat to the Bhairavapalem mudflat. 

The details of the sighting of the Indian Skimmer would be shared with the BNHS for the conservation of the endangered species, said the Mr. Mahesh Babu

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / nature and wildlife / endangered species / endangered species

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.