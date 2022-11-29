Endangered Great Knot spotted in Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh

November 29, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CORINGA (KAKINADA)

Banded in Russia on July 28, the bird travelled 7,500 km to reach Coringa, which falls in Central Asian Flyway, on November 19

T. Appala Naidu

The Great Knot that was was sighted at the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary on November 19.

Banded in Russia, an adult endangered Great Knot ( Calidris tenuirostris) has set Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary as its winter home for feeding, traveling nearly 7,500 km of airway through the Central Asian Flyway (CAF). The Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary falls in the CAF.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 19, the lone Great Knot bird was sighted and photographed by a team, comprising wildlife biologist D. Mahesh Babu and S.S.R. Vara Prasad, Coringa Forest Ranger.

“The Great Knot bird was banded at Khairusova-Belogolovaya estuary (N 57.09 E 156.71), Kamchatka, Russia, on July 28. It is an adult bird and sighted at Yetimoga in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary. It is believed to have travelled nearly 7,500 km to arrive at the Coringa,” claimed Mr. Mahesh Babu while speaking to The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tag tied to the winged visitor’s legs contains a code - AFZ. This is the only banded bird in a single flock that arrives at the sanctuary for feeding.

A few years ago, another Great Knot bird, banded in China, had been sighted in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in the Godavari estuary, which is India’s major “winter stop-over” for the endangered Great Knot.

The A.P. Forest Department authorities have shared details of the sighting with the experts at the Bombay Natural History Society for further study and archival of its movements in the CAF.

On the other hand, Great Knot is listed in India’s National Action Plan for Conservation of Migratory Birds and their Habitats along Central Asian Flyway (2018-23).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US