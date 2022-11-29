Endangered Great Knot spotted in Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh

November 29, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CORINGA (KAKINADA)

Banded in Russia, an adult endangered Great Knot ( Calidris tenuirostris) has set Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary as its winter home for feeding, traveling nearly 7,500 km of airway through the Central Asian Flyway (CAF). The Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary falls in the CAF.

On November 19, the lone Great Knot bird was sighted and photographed by a team, comprising wildlife biologist D. Mahesh Babu and S.S.R. Vara Prasad, Coringa Forest Ranger.

“The Great Knot bird was banded at Khairusova-Belogolovaya estuary (N 57.09 E 156.71), Kamchatka, Russia, on July 28. It is an adult bird and sighted at Yetimoga in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary. It is believed to have travelled nearly 7,500 km to arrive at the Coringa,” claimed Mr. Mahesh Babu while speaking to The Hindu.

The tag tied to the winged visitor’s legs contains a code - AFZ. This is the only banded bird in a single flock that arrives at the sanctuary for feeding.

A few years ago, another Great Knot bird, banded in China, had been sighted in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in the Godavari estuary, which is India’s major “winter stop-over” for the endangered Great Knot.

The A.P. Forest Department authorities have shared details of the sighting with the experts at the Bombay Natural History Society for further study and archival of its movements in the CAF.

On the other hand, Great Knot is listed in India’s National Action Plan for Conservation of Migratory Birds and their Habitats along Central Asian Flyway (2018-23).