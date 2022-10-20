Encroachments on Penna riverbed in Kadapa district removed

Kadapa Collector submits action-taken report to Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta

The Hindu Bureau KURNOOL
October 20, 2022 19:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The encroachments on the Penna riverbed at Potladurthi village of Yerraguntla mandal in Kadapa district have been removed by the Yerraguntla tahsildar, after the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta served a notice on Kadapa Collector, seeking action in this regard.

“Acting on a complaint lodged by BJP district vice-president P. Lakshmi Reddy, notices were issued by this Institution and the Kadapa Collector submitted his final action-taken report on September 20 stating that about 75 illegal encroachments were removed from the riverbed Poramboke in the Survey number 906/1 of Potladurthi village following the due process of law,” said a release issued by Lokayukta Registrar B. Venkateswara Reddy.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The removal of the illegal encroachments must send a message to the public that such acts would not be tolerated. It would also encourage the law-abiding citizens to report any such encroachments of the river Poramboke land to the authorities for taking the necessary action, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Kurnool

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app