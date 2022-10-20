Andhra Pradesh

Encroachments on Penna riverbed in Kadapa district removed

The encroachments on the Penna riverbed at Potladurthi village of Yerraguntla mandal in Kadapa district have been removed by the Yerraguntla tahsildar, after the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta served a notice on Kadapa Collector, seeking action in this regard.

“Acting on a complaint lodged by BJP district vice-president P. Lakshmi Reddy, notices were issued by this Institution and the Kadapa Collector submitted his final action-taken report on September 20 stating that about 75 illegal encroachments were removed from the riverbed Poramboke in the Survey number 906/1 of Potladurthi village following the due process of law,” said a release issued by Lokayukta Registrar B. Venkateswara Reddy.  

The removal of the illegal encroachments must send a message to the public that such acts would not be tolerated. It would also encourage the law-abiding citizens to report any such encroachments of the river Poramboke land to the authorities for taking the necessary action, the release added.


