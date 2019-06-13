Encroachments cause inconvenience to motorists

Encroachments on road margins in the city have turned main thoroughfares useless for vehicular traffic.

The Municipal Corporation has been inept at curbing permanent vendors from encroaching upon the land adjacent to key roads including the Subhas Road and service roads along the new flyover near the Government General Hospital(GGH).

Also, the district traffic police haven’t been able to decongest roads along shopping malls and between the the Saptagiri Circle and the Clock Tower, and the PTC Gr ound and the National Highway No.44 Junction.

Vacant post

The vacant post of Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) incharge of traffic wing in Anantapur and the weak cooperation between the Municipal Corporation and district police have added to the problem.

Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy said despite several efforts by the corporation to make commercial complexes ensure vehicles were parked within limits, day-to-day enforcement from the police was essential.

Limited use

Tens of vendors park their carts along the GGH and the new Ram Nagar flyover in narrow service lanes leading to traffic jams.

The road, just behind the house of former MLA Vykuntham Prabhakar Chowdhary, has several illegal structures and tens of vehicles parked there for most part of the day.

This leaves little scope for people to use it for reaching the Ram Nagar main road and the new flyover.