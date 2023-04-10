ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachers on Wakf land in West Godavari to be evicted

April 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

A major chunk of the 273.14 acres of Wakf land is now under encroachment

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P. Prasanthi on Monday said an eviction drive would soon be launched to retrieve encroached land of the Wakf board in the district. West Godavari District Wakf Land Protection Committee headed by Ms. Prasanthi on Monday said Wakf land was under encroachment in many areas in the district. 

After the reorganisation of old districts, 273.14 acres of Wakf land is in West Godavari district and belongs to 56 Muslim bodies, including 26 Masjids and 19 Panjas.

“A majority of the 273.14 acres of Wakf land has been found encroached. All the encroachers will be evicted soon. The lease rates on Wakf land will also be revised,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

District Revenue Officer K. Krishnaveni, Additional SP A.V. Subbaraju, District Minority Welfare Officer N. Krupavaram, District Survey Officer Mr. Jashua and other officials were present.

