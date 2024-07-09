ADVERTISEMENT

Encouraging digital transactions can check corruption, says Naidu

Updated - July 09, 2024 09:33 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 09:32 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The State-Level Bankers’ Committee finalises ₹5.4 lakh-crore credit plan for 2024-25 financial year

Sambasiva Rao M.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asks bankers to give priority to agricultural loans and supporting tenant farmers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Encouraging digital transactions would be the best solution to check corruption, observed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu while addressing the 227th State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on July 9 (Tuesday).

Mr. Naidu suggested bankers to lend money to the revenue-generating sectors, while giving the highest priority to agricultural loans and supporting tenant farmers.

On this occasion, the SLBC has released a ₹5.4 lakh-crore credit plan for the 2024-25 financial year, of which ₹3.75 crore was earmarked for the priority sectors lending and ₹1.65 crore to other sectors. This is around 14% more when compared to the landing target of the previous fiscal year.

The SLBC has decided to constitute a committee comprising Ministers, bankers and experts to suggest a way forward on the selection of the five key sectors.

