Encouraging digital transactions can check corruption, says Naidu

Encouraging digital transactions would be the best solution to check corruption, observed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu while addressing the 227th State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on July 9 (Tuesday).

Mr. Naidu suggested bankers to lend money to the revenue-generating sectors, while giving the highest priority to agricultural loans and supporting tenant farmers.

On this occasion, the SLBC has released a ₹5.4 lakh-crore credit plan for the 2024-25 financial year, of which ₹3.75 crore was earmarked for the priority sectors lending and ₹1.65 crore to other sectors. This is around 14% more when compared to the landing target of the previous fiscal year.

The SLBC has decided to constitute a committee comprising Ministers, bankers and experts to suggest a way forward on the selection of the five key sectors.