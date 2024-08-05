ADVERTISEMENT

Encourage textile investments in border districts of Andhra Pradesh, Collectors told

Published - August 05, 2024 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People with handloom and handicraft skills should be identified in skill census and new societies should be formed, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha has asked the Collectors to set up garmenting units, and encourage textile investments in border districts, among others, to make the handloom and textiles sector the second largest employment provider after agriculture.

Speaking to the Collectors on August 5 (Monday), she said the officials should focus on increasing the intake of students in the textile engineering institutes in Guntur and Madakasira. People with handloom and handicraft skills should be identified in skill census and new societies should be formed, she said, adding that elections to weaver cooperative societies would start on September 21 and end on December 6.

She instructed the Collectors to conduct exhibitions and encourage employees to wear handloom clothes every Monday. They could take financial assistance from NABARD for initiatives such as exhibitions, melas, ‘Rural Haat’, for GI registration, Livelihood Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP), Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP), and identification of new handloom clusters under the Cluster Development Programme.

Later, she said post-harvest cotton contamination should be prevented by ditching plastic for storage of cotton. She suggested implementation of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) programme in Kurnool, Guntur and Palnadu.

Hyacinth could be used for weaving baskets, instead of being killed with pesticide, which would result in contamination of water.

Those interested in One District One Product awards should conduct buyer-seller meets, and provide space for stalls to sell handloom and handicrafts at places that witnessed large footfall, she said.

