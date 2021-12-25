‘Encourage students to take up innovative projects’

Academic complex inaugurtaed at NIT, Andhra Pradesh

Students should be encouraged to adopt interdisciplinary approach and take up innovative projects, said BJP’s former national general secretary Ram Madhav.

He was delivering a lecture on “New world order — post COVID education in particular”, at NIT, Andhra Pradesh, after inaugurating an academic complex named after Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on the campus.

Complimenting the efforts of the institution’s head and his team in creating good infrastructure on the campus, the BJP leader said the Centre was trying to scale up greater levels of support to the higher educational institutes to enable them to compete at the global-level.

Speaking about the COVID-19 impact on the education sector, he said the new world order was dominated by various technologies in a big way. The pandemic had brought to the fore the several advantages of digital technology which had a very high potential in sectors such as education, defence, aerospace, healthcare, energy, security, agriculture and governance. Artificial Intelligence-technologies would play a big role in addressing societal problems and climate change issues in the days to come, he said.

Mr. Madhav said individuals, governments and nations should get tuned in line with the technological developments in the new world order.

Director, NIT, Andhra Pradesh C.S.P. Rao explained about the student-centric training programmes being conducted by the institute to enhance their skill sets. “We are focussing on implementation of programmes designed on the lines of Central government’s Swachch Bharat, Make in India, Swachhta Pakhwada, Digital India, Fit India and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav among others,” he said.