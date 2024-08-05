GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encourage students to take part in sports, extra-curricular activities, says CM

A system is needed to ensure every child is in school after attaining the age of six, Chandrababu Naidu says at Collectors’ meet

Published - August 05, 2024 09:15 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Collectors’ meeting held at the Secretariat, in Amaravati on Monday.

The education system collapsed and students are forced stay at the school for long hours for studies, instead of being encouraged to explore the world, said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

During a review of the Human Resource Department at the Collectors’ conference on August 5 (Monday) at the Secretariat here, Mr. Naidu suggested that the HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and the officials concerned should encourage students to participate in various sports, take them to tourist places and involve them in other extra-curricular activities. Students should not be made to feel stress.

The government authorities should have a comprehensive database through which they should ensure that every newborn baby was in school after attaining six years of age. The officials should try to ensure some kind of accreditation to schools and fix targets to be achieved.

On the Higher Education Department’s performance, Mr. Naidu said that universities should work with a target of emerging as the best in the country and world by next five years. 

The Chief Minister suggested that by effectively using the existing institutions, students should be provided with higher skills to get opportunities at a global level. The curriculum should be upgraded every five or six years. The officials should explore the best teaching methods and curriculum, he added.  

Mr. Naidu wanted a new policy to be brought to encourage work-from-home culture.

