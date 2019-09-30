Writer and personality development trainer Yandamuri Veerendranath and former IPS officer Lakshminarayana on Sunday said that parents should spare time for children to understand their feelings and ideas about their career and future.

They guided parents at the ‘Impact’ training programme organised by the Rotary Club here.

Mr. Veerendranath said that academic career alone was not enough for the overall growth of children. Mr. Lakshminarayana asked the parents to encourage kids to have big dreams.

Rotary Club president Ravi K. Manda and secretary G. Vinod said the club has been conducting a series of meetings on the art of parenting.

Impact coordinator and assistant governor of the club M. Venkateswara Rao expressed happiness over the participation of 2,500 students and more than 500 parents in the two-day training programme. He said the feedback would help plan future programmes.