Encourage entrepreneurs to establish industries to prevent distress migration from Srikakulam district, DCC president urges Andhra Pradesh government

October 17, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam District Congress Committee president Pedada Parameswara Rao on Tuesday asked the government to create economic activity and encourage entrepreneurs to establish industries in Srikakulam district to prevent migration of labourers, farmers and youngsters to different places. Addressing the media conference here, he said that around 80,000 people, mostly fishermen, had left for Gujarat, Maharastra, Tamil Nadu and other States in search of livelihood.

“Srikakulam continues to get dubious distinction in migration of people compared to other regions. With the closure of jute, sugar and other industries and crisis in cashew industry forced people to leave for other cities to earn livelihood. Now, the farmers also joined them with the lack of water facility for their lands. The government failed to allocate funds for Vamsadhara phase-2 and other projects,” Mr.Parameswara Rao alleged.

He said that a detailed report on migration and other issues will be submitted to PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and State working president P. Rakesh Reddy to bring the issue to the notice of the party high command. Congress Party senior leaders Pydi Nagabhusanam, Ambati Krishna, Desella Mallibabu, K.V.L.S. Eswari and others were present.