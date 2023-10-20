Encourage artisans, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister urges people

October 20, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao has urged all sections of the society to encourage artisans of all the States since their creativity and talent needed to be passed on to the next generations. He formally inaugurated the Craft Bazaar at Day and Night Junction in Srikakulam on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that handicrafts were always available at affordable rates as there were no middlemen in their making and sales. He interacted with carpet makers of Uttar Pradesh and enquired about the material cost and transport charges.

Visakhpatnam Artisans Development society president Mohammed Nasim and secretary Mohammed Saleem hoped that the demand for handicrafts and other material would be good in the current Dasara season. Mr. Saleem said that the exhibition would continue at the same premises opposite the Forest Office till Diwali and Christmas festivals. According to him, pearls of Hyderabad, bed sheets of Rajasthan, Madhubani paintings, stone photos, Bengal cotton saris and others were displayed in the stalls.