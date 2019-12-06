Hyderabad 'encounter': Law has taken its course, says A.P. Home Minister Sucharitha

Responding to the encounter of the four accused in Disha rape and murder case by the Telangana Police on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said: “The law has taken its course under circumstances where the police had no option but to shoot the criminals dead.”

She hoped incidents like what happened to Disha would not repeat after the encounter which took place at the time of reconstruction of the crime (rape and murder of the veterinary doctor).

In a Twitter message, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the encounter killing of the accused gave peace to the departed soul of the young girl.

‘Action louder than words’

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the Telangana Police’s action came out louder than words. He congratulated the Telangana Government on the incident and asserted that the killing of the four accused would serve as a deterrent to those with a criminal mindset.

“The police have rightly hit back against those who committed the heinous crime. When such incidents happen, people should extend their cooperation,” Mr. Reddy stated.