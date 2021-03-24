Andhra Pradesh

ENC Vice Admiral calls on Chief Minister

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at Tadepalli on Wednesday.  

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Mr. Singh, who assumed office early this month, interacted with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy briefly along with other senior Naval officers. Mr. Singh presented a replica of a naval ship to the Chief Minister. Mr. Jagan in turn presented an idol of Lord Venkateswara to Mr. Singh. Mr. Singh also met Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das at the Secretariat and had a brief interaction.

The Vice-Admiral also met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

