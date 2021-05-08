ENC to help maintain oxygen plants in govt. hospitals

Naval teams to air-dash to districts for emergency services

The Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has offered technical assistance to the Andhra Pradesh government in the operation and maintenance of oxygen plants in its hospitals and to dispatch four teams to the districts by air if the situation warrants.

The ENC teams, according to an official release, will lend their expertise in preventing oxygen leakages and conducting emergency repairs and render other support services as oxygen became increasingly scarce and hospitals struggled to grapple with the technicalities involved in its supply.

The ENC also agreed to ferry 25 cryogenic oxygen containers being sourced from Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Deliberations in this regard were held by State COVID control room Nodal Officer M.T. Krishna Babu with top ENC officials in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The ENC agreed to provide vehicles for transporting liquid oxygen containers by road and to provide oxygen concentrators, 200 D-type cylinders and other equipment needed by hospitals. It also consented to reserve 60 beds at its hospital in Visakhapatnam for treating COVID-19 patients besides 10 oxygen-supported beds.

VSP to set up CCC

During separate discussions, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) CMD told Mr. Krishna Babu that the existing oxygen plant, which consists of two units, was producing 100 metric tonnes (MT) against its combined capacity of 850 MT due to certain issues to be sorted out with the contract agency. It is hoped that the oxygen plant will become fully operational in six months.

The VSP agreed to set up an oxygen-equipped 50-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) at Gurajada Kalakshetram in the port city. In addition to this, the VSP is arranging 150 beds by May 15 and 600 beds by the end of June.