ENC supplies oxygen plant to Palasa COVID centre

Based on a request from the Srikakulam District Collector J. Niwas, the Indian Navy provided an ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ plant to Palasa COVID Care Centre on Tuesday.

The plant, designed by Naval Dockyard, was formally inaugurated at the Palasa COVID Care Centre by Seediri Appalaraju, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development and Fisheries, in the presence of Sub Collector Suraj Ganore and the team from the Eastern Naval Command.

12 patients

The plant has been connected with the oxygen pipeline in the centre by a team of specialists from the Naval Dockyard and it provides oxygen round the clock for up to 12 patients. The team has also trained hospital staff in the operation of the plant.

‘Oxygen on Wheels’ is a unique initiative launched by the Naval Dockyard, wherein a PSA Oxygen Plant was integrated on a mobile platform to serve remote hospitals and was formally launched in Visakhapatnam by Vice Admiral AB Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, on May 20.