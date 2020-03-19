ENC sets up quarantine facility at INS Vishwakarma

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 March 2020 00:51 IST

Evacuees to be housed here for 14 days

In an effort to augment the country’s fight against the spread of COVID-19, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has set up a quarantine camp at INS Vishwakarma for Indian nationals who are being evacuated from countries that are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

As a precautionary measure, the evacuated persons are to be kept under quarantine for a period of fourteen days. ENC is proactively coordinating with the health officials from the State and District Administration to ensure adequate preventive care is provided to all evacuated personnel and to prevent spread of the virus, officials said.

The quarantine camp is fully equipped to accommodate nearly 200 personnel with all suitable facilities and other arrangements. The evacuated personnel in the camp will be closely monitored to ensure social distancing and under medical supervision in accordance with the protocols laid down by Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India by a team of naval personnel and medical professionals of ENC.