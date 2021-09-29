ENC rescues villager stranded in river

The helicopter crew of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) rescued a villager who was stranded in the Suvarnamukhi River due to flash floods caused by heavy rain under the the impact of Cyclone Gulab, late on Monday night.

The survivor has been identified as D. Simhachalam, aged around 40 years, a native of Venkatabhairavapalem village in Vizianagaram district. The ENC deployed an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from the INS Dega, after receiving an SOS from the government officials at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

After arriving at the location, about 120 km from the INS Dega, the ALH could not trace the villager due to inclement weather and dark conditions.

Subsequently, a Seaking 42C helicopter equipped with night vision facility was deployed to undertake the rescue mission at around 11 p.m. and it located the villager. Mr. Simhachalam was given first-aid after he was brought to the INS Dega.

Later, he was shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment. His family members were informed by the Naval Air Station.

Mr. Simhachalam thanked the Navy for saving his life.