ENC presses panic button as airport faces flood threat again

The Visakhapatnam International Airport, INS Dega, faces the threat of getting flooded again as excess water from the Meghadrigedda reservoir may enter the runway area if steps are not taken immediately.

This was disclosed by the naval officers at a review meeting organised by Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday.

An officer from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) said that the water level in the reservoir had almost touched 59 feet, and was likely to go up to the danger level of 61 feet if the forecast of six-day rain in the next few days came true.

The officers pointed out that there was just one stormwater drain to the South of the airport that connects the reservoir to the sea.

Need of the hour

“This is joined by the stormwater drain from the city, which brings along with it a lot of plastic and other waste. Should there be any clogging because of the garbage, flooding of the runway is imminent,” said an officer.

The Minister asked district Collector V. Vinay Chand and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana to take steps on a war-footing to clear the stormwater drains to avoid flooding of the runway.

In 2005 and 2012, flight services had been disrupted following heavy downpour and flooding of the airport.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who was present at the meeting, urged the ENC to allot more slots to the commercial flights during the peak hours – from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Presently, out of a sanction of 40 slots, with at least 10 flights per hour, the ENC is allotting only two or three slots.

“If more slots are given, we can have more flights to and from important places such as New Delhi, Hyderabad and Vijayawada,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

‘Improve night parking’

Responding to it, the ENC officials pointed out that the morning hours – from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. – were not being utilised well.

They could be put to better use if night parking facility was improved, they said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked the Airport Director to look into the issue.