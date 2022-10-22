ENC chief invites Chief Minister for Navy Day fete

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta presenting a replica of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a meeting at the latter’s camp office near Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Andhra Pradesh