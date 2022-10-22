Andhra Pradesh

ENC chief invites Chief Minister for Navy Day fete

Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta presenting a replica of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a meeting at the latter’s camp office near Vijayawada on Friday.

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Friday.

On the occasion, Vice-Admiral Dasgupta explained to the Chief Minister the steps taken for maritime security in the purview of the ENC, and invited him for the annual fleet review to be held on Navy Day (December 4) at Ramakrishna beach in Visakhapatnam.

Naval officers V.S.C. Rao, Abhishek Kumar and P.S. Chouhan was present.


