ENC chief inspects progress of aircraft museum work at Kakinada

Looking forward to its early commissioning by CM, says Ajendra Bahadur Singh

Flag Officer Commanding-In-Chief (FOC-In-C) of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh has said that the Navy is looking forward to the commissioning of the TU-142 M aircraft museum by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a few months on the Kakinada beach.

Accompanied by East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, Mr. Ajendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday inspected the progress of the museum being developed by the Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAM).

“I have visited Kakinada to review the progress of the TU-142 M aircraft museum. We are grateful to the State government officials who are making this project possible. We are looking forward to the early commissioning of the facility by the Chief Minister in the next few months,” said the Vice-Admiral.

Mr. Hari Kiran told the media that the internal work to provide various facilities for visitors was in progress. The agency had sought 90 more days to complete the scheduled works for the commissioning of the project.

The AP Tourism Department was developing an interpretation centre and taking up beautification works on the premises by spending ₹1.5 crore, he added.

SP M. Ravindranath Babu, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar, and other officials were present.

The 100-tonne aircraft has been brought from the INS Rajali Naval Air Station in Tamil Nadu. It has been installed on the Kakinada beach by a T.N.-based company. Two more decommissioned TU-142 M aircraft are on display in Kolkata and Visakhapatnam.