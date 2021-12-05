Andhra Pradesh

ENC chief hosts ‘high tea’

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), hosted a high tea, which was attended by senior officials from the civil administration, veterans and naval personnel at the naval institute Tarang on Saturday.

A telefilm showcasing various facets of the Indian Navy was shown to the guests. The nation celebrates December 4 as Navy Day in commemoration of Operation Trident, when the ships of the Indian Navy delivered lethal and powerful missiles on the Karachi harbour, paving the way for India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and in memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice.

This year, the nation is also celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the victory of the 1971 war as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’.


