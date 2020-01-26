ENC chief defends curbs imposed on rights of armed personnel

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, on Sunday justified the restrictions imposed on the fundamental rights of armed forces personnel to ensure discipline and efficient discharge of their duties.

He was speaking at the ceremonial parade organised on the occasion of Republic Day at the ENC parade ground at INS Circars. He took salute and inspected a 50-men armed guard and later reviewed the platoons comprising naval personnel drawn from all ships, submarines and establishments, Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadets Corps (SCC). he complemented the units of ENC for maintaining a high tempo of operations meeting all challenges.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, all naval ships at Visakhapatnam were ‘dressed overall’ with various signal flags displayed from their main mast to the front and rear flag poles.

‘Fragile security situation’

He said the naval personnel had displayed outstanding professionalism during the Mission-Based Deployment and reminded the men and women on parade of the fragile security situation in the region and urged all present to never let their guard down, adding that there should be no compromise on security. He also underscored the importance of physical security and information security adding that security is every individual’s primary responsibility.

Vice Admiral Jain greeted all present on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day and complimented the men on parade on their immaculate turnout and outstanding drill. He reminded everyone that on this day in 1950, India became the sovereign republic by adopting the Indian Constitution and how the framers of the Constitution, headed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, drew from the best practices from across the world and gave the nation the best Constitution in the world.

Vice Admiral S.N. Ghormade, Chief of Staff, ENC, was the Conducting Officer of the parade and Cdr. Abhishek Yadav was the Parade Commander. In addition to service personnel and their families, the spectators included a large number of veterans and parents of SCC cadets.