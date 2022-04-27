Empty rake of train derails at Tirupati station

Special Correspondent April 27, 2022 07:26 IST

Special Correspondent April 27, 2022 07:26 IST

The incident brought traffic to a grinding halt for nearly two hours, before the officials stepped in to restore it.

A view of the Tirupati railway station. A view of the Tirupati railway station.

The incident brought traffic to a grinding halt for nearly two hours, before the officials stepped in to restore it.

Tense moments were witnessed at the Tirupati railway station when the 07096 Tirupati-Machilipatnam special train derailed when it was being brought from the yard to the platform, ahead of its scheduled departure at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident brought traffic to a grinding halt for nearly two hours, before the officials stepped in to restore it. Two bogies of the train got off the track while negotiating a curve when it was being moved from the yard, located east of the station. Railway officials said the incident affected further movement of trains from the yard, but the inward and outward traffic from the station was quickly restored. No passenger was on the train at that time as it was yet to arrive on to the platform.



Our code of editorial values