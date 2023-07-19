Empty rake of Padmavati Express derails at Tirupati station, trains delayed

July 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tension prevailed at the Tirupati railway station on Wednesday evening (July 19) when the Tirupati–Secunderabad Padmavathi Express (Train no: 12763 ) derailed while being brought from the yard onto the platform.

The derailment happened when the train was being taken to Platform Number 6 of the station ahead of schedule; hence, no injuries were reported.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and swiftly made arrangements to get the train back on the tracks. It was identified that one empty rake of the train had gotten off the track. The train was rescheduled and got delayed by one hour and 45 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a consequence, the departure of another train, the Tirupati–Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express also got delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.