Empty rake of Padmavati Express derails at Tirupati station, trains delayed

July 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Derailment occurs when the train was being taken to Platform Number 6 of the station; no injuries reported; Tirupati–Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express delayed by two-and-a-half hours

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Tirupati–Secunderabad Padmavathi Express got delayed by 1 hr 45 minutes from Tirupati railway station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed at the Tirupati railway station on Wednesday evening (July 19) when the Tirupati–Secunderabad Padmavathi Express (Train no: 12763 ) derailed while being brought from the yard onto the platform.

The derailment happened when the train was being taken to Platform Number 6 of the station ahead of schedule; hence, no injuries were reported.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and swiftly made arrangements to get the train back on the tracks. It was identified that one empty rake of the train had gotten off the track. The train was rescheduled and got delayed by one hour and 45 minutes.

As a consequence, the departure of another train, the Tirupati–Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express also got delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

