Empty coach of Korba express catches fire at Visakhapatnam railway station

A fire broke out in Train No. 18517 Korba–Visakhapatnam Express at the Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday morning, resulting in damage to an empty coach of the train. There were no casualties.

The train arrived at the station at 6.30 a.m., and the coaches were parked on Platform No. 4. “Fire broke out in the B-7 coach at around 10 a.m. Thick smoke billowed out of the coach as the fire raged. It spread to B-6 and M-1 coaches. The affected coaches were detached from the train,” sources said.

On being alerted, personnel of the fire brigade rushed and brought the blaze under control.

Railway officials, Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and station staff rushed to the train and broke the glass windows of the 3rd AC (B-7) coach and a couple of other coaches. Fire tenders and police officers, and personnel from the city police also rushed to the station.

“The train arrived at 6.30 a.m. and the rake was stabled on Platform No.4 for shunting to the coach maintenance depot later. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, on patrol duty at the station, noticed smoke coming out of the B-7 coach and alerted the fire brigade and the station staff. The fire was doused by 11.10 a.m. and the affected rake was evacuated as per procedure,” Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad told The Hindu.

“The empty rake was kept for moving to the depot after the rush hour. The fire started at the end portion of the coach. Only one coach caught fire and the other coaches are not affected,” the DRM asserted.

Smoke was noticed by alert RPF staff and the catering stall manager, even as the empty rake was about to be taken to the coaching depot. The AP Fire Brigade arrived by 10.10 a.m. and, along with reinforcements from the railway station staff and RPF, the fire was completely extinguished in an hour, an official release issued in the evening said.

To douse the fire with water cannons, doors and window glasses had to be broken as the empty coach was in a locked condition. All trains left Visakhapatnam on time, and their operations were not affected. All trains were running as per schedule, the release added.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad, Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and ADRM (Infra) A.K. Gupta were among those who rushed to the railway station.

An inquiry was ordered into the incident. Expert teams from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) headquarters, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and RDSO-Lucknow, and the State Forensics team were called to assist in the inquiry, the release added.