‘Empowerment of deprived sections possible only with Jagan’

Tirupati

19 July 2021 03:17 IST

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy has said that empowerment of the deprived sections is possible only with the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, the Deputy Minister said the manner in which the government had filled the nominated posts was pointer to the government’s commitment to the elevation of SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

“The deprived sections that remained oppressed under the feet of the politically and socially affluent classes have finally been liberated to get their due,” he said, adding that the composition of posts to the various nominated bodies by the State government is an example even to the national government on distribution of political power.

He also indicated that the State government had already fulfilled 95.5% of promises made in the manifesto, thus directly depositing benefits to the tune of ₹1,31,725.55 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries.

“Every impoverished family has benefited with the pro-poor measures adopted by the present government. The distribution of nominated posts is yet another milestone of our government,” he said.

Mr. Narayanaswamy opined that making the various communities part of the government would enable them reap the fruits of social and financial inclusion. As much as 58% of the posts had been given away to the communities that had thus far remained away from political power, he concluded.