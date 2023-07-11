ADVERTISEMENT

Empowering girl students in rural Andhra Pradesh is our top priority, says MLA Balanagi Reddy

July 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KURNOOL

Mr. Balanagi Reddy inaugurates RO water plant at the government girls’ hostel and a science laboratory at A.P. Model School, at Kosigi

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Mantralayam MLA Y. Balanagi Reddy inaugurates an RO water plant at A.P. Model School in Kosigi of Kurnool district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mantralayam MLA Y. Balanagi Reddy has said the State government has been giving top priority to the empowerment of girl students in rural areas and that they have been providing basic infrastructure at government educational institutes to encourage them to education.

After inaugurating the RO water plant at the government girls’ hostel and a science laboratory at A.P. Model School in Kosigi here on Tuesday, he thanked Coromandel International Limited for setting up the facilities worth ₹12 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

Coromandel’s Vice-President G.V. Subba Reddy and CSR Head C. Jayagopal recalled that they have taken the step after learning that Kosigi had the lowest literacy rate in the country, at 24%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also appealed to the farmers to optimise the use of chemical fertilisers and increase the use of organic and biofertilisers as part of implementing good agricultural practices.

Deputy General Manager (Kurnool zone) Govinda Rao, District Educational Officer V. Ranga Reddy and Assistant Director of Agriculture M. Girish took part in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US