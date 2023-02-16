Employment generation under MGNREGS in Andhra Pradesh declines in 2022-23, says LibTech survey

February 16, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Though there is a drop in the jobs provided under the MGNREGS in Andhra Pradesh, the rate of employment is still better than the national average.

As per a survey by LibTech, a team of engineers, social workers and social scientists who are interested in improving public service delivery in India, Andhra Pradesh has generated 1,999 lakh person-days in 2022-23, which is 8.7% less than the person-days generated during the same time in 2021–22 and 12.2% less than the person-days generated in 2020-21.

The number of households participating has also decreased by 8.4% from 2021-22 and by 20.7% from 2020-21.

At the national level, the person-days generated in 2022-23 was 18.8% less than that generated in 2021-22, and the households reporting for employment also decreased by 16.4%.

The data indicates a significant discrepancy in employment rates across districts in Andhra Pradesh. The report also reveals that the SC, ST, and other categories in Andhra Pradesh experienced a similar pattern of decrease in the MGNREGS participation compared to the previous fiscal year.

Additionally, the report shows a decline in the number of women person-days generated in FY 2022-23, which is a concerning trend.

According to the data, households in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have generated the most person-days in 2022-23, at 158.3 lakh and 150.6 lakh, respectively. The next highest district, Prakasam, generated 144.9 lakh person-days, says Chakradhar of LibTech.

The data also showed that Visakhapatnam had the lowest number of person-days generated, at just 12.2 lakh, while Guntur had only 26.4 lakh person-days.

