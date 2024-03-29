Employment generation through skilling and port-led development likely to figure in YSRCP poll manifesto

March 29, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) may not make major changes to its poll manifesto released in 2019 for the forthcoming elections. However, employment generation, which was missing in the 2019 manifesto, is likely to be included.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling party is contemplating emphasising employment generation through port-led development, while skill development is likely to be another focus area.

“The YSRCP will continue to emphasise the welfare schemes implemented in a saturation mode during the last five years. Navarathnalu will continue with a few more additions and fine-tuning. The manifesto is almost ready. The final touches are being given,” YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike other political parties, the YSRCP would not promise to create so many lakh jobs. The YSRCP is focusing on the blue economy and port-led development. The port-led development is gaining momentum with the construction of new ports. “Fishing harbours and fish landing centres would boost the livelihood of fishermen. There is a huge scope for employment generation if the required impetus is given to this sector. This will be a part of the manifesto for the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Pointing out that skill development was the need of the hour, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the objective was empowering youth with skills and knowledge by making them readily employable by the universities. “Skill development brings convergence between industry and institutions such as ITI and polytechnic colleges,” he said.

In response to a question on the possibility of free bus rides for women or subsidised gas cylinders, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had categorically said that financial implications should be taken into consideration before making any promises or doling out sops. “A promise will figure in the manifesto only if there is sufficient revenue to fulfil it. Credibility will be given the utmost priority. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that once a promise is made it must be fulfilled,” he said.

The YSRCP claims that it has implemented 99% of the promises pertaining to ‘Navaratnalu’ made in its 2019 manifesto. Prior to the 2019 elections, the party had released a two-page manifesto comprising nine key promises including increasing pension, housing for all, YSR Asara, YSR Cheyutha, Amma Vodi, liquor prohibition, Aarogyasri and YSR Rythu Bharosa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.