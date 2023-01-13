Employees urge govt. to withdraw facial app attendance till hitches are removed

January 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The face recognition app introduced as the new mode of attendance for employees of all Government departments in the State has become a major bone of contention with different sections raising concerns over issues related with the new system.

As a pilot project, the app was first implemented for teachers and students of the State-run schools and it triggered a wave of protests by various teacher organisations which expressed their apprehensions over safety to their privacy issues. Allaying their fears, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana made it categorical that the move was aimed at regulating the attendance system, a key factor for success of the series of reforms introduced in the education sector.

The new mode of attendance, replicated for employees of all government departments from this January 1, is being opposed on various counts.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati have urged the government to continue the old system of attendance based on bio-metric devices, as there were certain issues to be redressed in the new mode of attendance.

The Chairman of the JAC Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, who made a representation to the Chief Secretary a couple of days ago, said barring one or two stray cases, the bio-metric attendance system is functioning well and moreover, it does not interfere with the privacy of personal data of the user.

He said the employees were not against the new system, but the Government should sort out the issues first by discussing them with representatives of employee organisations. Besides apprehensions that the attendance system captures personal data of the employees in the smart phone, he spoke about the lower cadre employees who could not afford a smart phone. He said smart phones should be distributed to all the employees and until then, they should be exempted from the APFRS attendance system.

Referring to the field staff, he said it would difficult for them to register their attendance at their office and then proceed to their field work. There is no option to apply for leave or early permission, or special casual leave and child care leave for women employees, he pointed out.

Pointing to the fact that the app asks for updation every day necessitating separate recharge, he said it would be an additional burden for low-paid employees.

Leaders of the Public Transport Department (PTD-APSRTC) have urged their management to represent their case to the Government and seek exemption from use of the face recognition app.

In a letter to the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the PTD Employees’ Union leader P. Damodar Rao said since the nature of duties of the PTD employees was different from that of other departments, Mr. Tirumala Rao should represent their case and seek exemption from the app.

The employees of the Secretariats, meanwhile, have sought 20 minutes of extra time, citing the location (distance from the city) of their place of work that could make it difficult for them to adhere to the new system at all times