Employees thank Jagan

Office-bearers of the A.P. Government Employees’ Federation, Survey Employees’ Association, and Ward and Village Secretariat Employees’ Association met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and thanked him for upgrading 410 posts in the Survey Department, which would result in the eligible employees getting promotion. A.P. Secretariat Employees’ Association (APSEA) president K. Venkatrami Reddy was present. Those who met the Chief Minister included Lakshminarayana, Venkataramana Reddy, Anjan Reddy, Ankama Rao, Bhargav and Kishore.