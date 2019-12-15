Employees take out rally in Vizianagaram

The Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Employees Association organised a massive rally here on Sunday morning to step up pressure on the government for the immediate withdrawal of the CPS system. Their grouse: the system is detrimental to the interests of those government employees who had entered the service after 2003.

Employees of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari joined the massive rally conducted from Clock Tower Junction to Gurajada Kalakshetram. Association State Secretary Rongali Appala Raju and the State Media in-charge Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured during his padayatra over scrapping of previous GOs within one month after assuming power.

Miserable sans pension

“The government has been taking many important decisions for the last six months. It has, however, ignored the problem of CPS employees whose life will be miserable without pension after retirement. Mr. Jagan should look into the issue sympathetically,” said Mr.Srinivasa Rao, speaking to The Hindu.

According to him, the association would intensify the struggle in Vijayawada and other towns to make the government to come out with a statement over the issue. CPS employees from North Andhra and Godavari districts raised slogans against the government and vowed to continue their fight for justice.