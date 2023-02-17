Employees suspend agitation as AP-Genco “shelves” proposal to privatise public sector SDSTPS in Andhra Pradesh

February 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NELLORE

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Joint Action Committee and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Plant Station (SDSTPS) Protection Committee on February 17 (Friday) decided to suspend their struggle following an assurance from the generation corporation management not to go ahead with privatisation of the public sector power plant.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting attended by the employees, contract workers and trade union leaders on the 396th day of the agitation at Nelatur in Nellore district, said SDSTPS Protection Committee convener M. Mohan Rao.

“If the Jagan Mohan Reddy government goes ahead with its earlier decision to hand over the operation and maintenance of the plant to a private player, the stir will be revived,” said United Electricity Employees’ Union State president D. Suribabu.

‘Save SDSTPS, Save AP-Genco’ slogan rented the air as the agitators claimed victory for their prolonged agitation against the Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited, which had on November 22 last called for bids from prospective bidders to carry out the O&M services, including management of the 3 X 800 super critical thermal plants.

They thanked the opposition parties, including the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party, Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI(M), which extended their support to their agitation as privatisation of the public sector plant meant hefty hike in power tariff to consumers in the future.