Andhra Pradesh

Employees strike disinvestment of LIC in Ongole

more-in

Employees of Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) staged a demonstration in front of their main office here on Tuesday in protest against the Centre’s proposed disinvestment from LIC.

The protesters raised slogans against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing sale of government’s stake in the LIC through initial public offering (IPO).

The Centre had no solution to the serious crisis gripping the country’s economy, alleged Insurance Corporation Employees Union Prakasam district secretary G. Srinivas.

It was unfortunate that the Centre provided more and more concessions to the corporate sector and left in the lurch the working class, contended LIC Organisation of Agents secretary K. Balakrishna and urged all sections of people to join the protest to retain LIC in public sector in the larger national interests.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Ongole
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 1:29:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/employees-strike-disinvestment-of-lic-in-ongole/article30738156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY