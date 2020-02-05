Employees strike disinvestment of LIC in Ongole

Employees of Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) staged a demonstration in front of their main office here on Tuesday in protest against the Centre’s proposed disinvestment from LIC.

The protesters raised slogans against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing sale of government’s stake in the LIC through initial public offering (IPO).

The Centre had no solution to the serious crisis gripping the country’s economy, alleged Insurance Corporation Employees Union Prakasam district secretary G. Srinivas.

It was unfortunate that the Centre provided more and more concessions to the corporate sector and left in the lurch the working class, contended LIC Organisation of Agents secretary K. Balakrishna and urged all sections of people to join the protest to retain LIC in public sector in the larger national interests.