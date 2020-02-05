Andhra Pradesh

Employees stage walk-outstrike against LIC listing

LIC employees staging a protest near Benz Circle, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

LIC employees staging a protest near Benz Circle, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

more-in

‘The proposal has endangered jobs of 1,10,000 employees and 12 lakh agents’

Employees of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India staged a one hour walk-out strike from 12.15 p.m. to 1.15 p.m. to register their protest against the Budget proposal to list government shares of the Corporation on the stock exchange.

Employees of all branches walked out from their respective offices and held a meeting to condemn the proposal to list LIC on the stock market for the sale of shares that were currently owned by the Union government.

Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union Vijayawada Unit president Amarnath said that the insurance corporation had paid thousands of crores to the Union government. It paid ₹2,612 crore as a dividend last financial year.

LIC holds 72% market share in life insurance policies and 65% in premium even today.

The total value of its assets was ₹32 lakh crore and it made investments for Central and State governments in different sectors to the tune of ₹28 lakh crore.

Jobs of 1,10,000 employees and 12 lakh agents countrywide were put to danger because of the proposal, said Machilipatnam division secretary Gurram Srinivas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 1:19:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/employees-stage-walk-outstrike-against-lic-listing/article30737960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY