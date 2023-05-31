HamberMenu
Employees stage relay hunger strike, seek speedy solutions to their issues

Trade unions will join the protest of employees if the government does not respond before June 10, says AITUC State general secretary

May 31, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The members of Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati staged a relay hunger strike at the Dharna Chowk here on May 30 Tuesday, demanding that the State government must address the issues raised by them at the earliest. 

Addressing the protesters, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the agitation would not stop until the government addressed the grievances and issues of the employees.

AITUC State general secretary G. Obulesu said that the trade unions would join the protest of employees if the government did not respond before June 10.

“The employees have been protesting for the last 83 days but the government have not responded. It is unfortunate that the government is not responding to the genuine demands of the employees. The protest which started with sporting black badges turned into an agitation due to the indifferent attitude of the government. The employees and the trade unions will resort to direct action after June 10,” he said.

