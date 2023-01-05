Employees, pensioners upset over delay in payment of salaries, pensions in Andhra Pradesh

January 05, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government employees and pensioners are upset over the delay in payment of salaries and pensions for the month of December 2022.

They are hoping that the money will be credited into their bank accounts at least early next week, while being weary of the financial distress the government is grappling with since bifurcation.

“The previous governments have always given top priority to paying the employees and pensioners”Bopparaju Venkateswarlu President, A.P. Revenue Services Association

Speaking to The Hindu, A.P. Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the employees and pensioners had been facing this inconvenience (delayed payment of salaries and pensions) for more than two years now, notwithstanding the fact that the coronavirus pandemic aggravated the government’s financial crunch.

“But the attitude of officials of the Finance Department towards the employees and pensioners’ woes was casual and it continues to be so, even as they are bracing for the Sankranti festival,” he alleged.

“As far as I know, of the total monthly pension bill of roughly ₹1,300 crore, the government has released only ₹350 crore till date. As far as salaries are concerned, it has released less than half of the total monthly bill of ₹3,500 crore. The plight of pensioners is worse,” he said.

“The officials are not in a position to give the likely date by which they can pay every month”K.R. SuryanarayanaPresident, A.P. Government Employees’ Association

Echoing a similar view, A.P. Government Employees’ Association president K.R. Suryanarayana said the government was desperately looking for funds every day to pay salaries and pensions, for which there were some extraneous factors also.

“Such inordinate delay in the payment of salaries and pensions used to happen very rarely in the past. The officials are not in a position to give the likely date by which they can pay every month,” he said.