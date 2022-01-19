Employees on the warpath on pay revision G.O.s

Associations to demand another round of talks with CM

The government employees are gearing up for another round of protests to demand the State government to roll back the G.O. relating to the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations. The employees’ associations want Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to invite them for talks again.

AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao and AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Tuesday said at a press meet they would launch an agitation in a big way to oppose the G.O.s that were ‘against the interests of employees’. The government would be responsible for the inconvenience caused to the public, they said.

Employees across the State would take part in the protest, they said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the Chief Minister had promised 23% fitment and DAs. But the salaries were far below the Interim Relief (IR). A Central government scheme was introduced doing away with the House Rent Allowance (HRA).The government had promised five DAs, but while implementing the same, it had done away with other benefits, he said.

The employees were not interested in 10-year PRC and change in master pay scales. The JACs would announce an action plan in two days, he said.

‘Black day’

Mr. Venkateswarlu said that the government had issued unscientific G.O.s to implement the PRC. “It was a black day for the employees and teachers. The government cannot link the Central government policies with the PRC. The employees will fight for implementation of the PRC every five years as against the government’s proposal to implement it for every 10 years,” he said.

In a separate press conference, Secretariat Employees’ Association president Venkatarami Reddy said that the G.O. was not on the expected lines and the employees were not happy with it. The association would seek an appointment with the Chief Minister to apprise him of the situation..

AP Government Employees’ Association State president K. R. Suryanarayana, in a statement, said that the HRA and CCA being paid to the employees who shifted from Hyderabad to capital Amaravati should be continued. The other demands include continuation of additional pension to the pensioners who crossed 75 years and declaration of probation to village and ward secretariat members.

An emergency meeting of the association was slated to be held on Wednesday to chalk out the future course of action, he added.