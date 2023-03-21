Employees’ JAC wants A.P. government to reveal details of arrear payment

March 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati leaders on March 21 (Tuesday) demanded that the State government provide the details of the payment of arrears it claims to have made to the employees, on the floor of the Assembly.

Addressing the media at the YSR Health University after visiting a few government offices as part of the ‘Work to Rule’ protest launched from Tuesday, JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu referred to the claim made by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy that he had stepped into the Assembly Hall after ensuring payment of arrears to the employees.

“If there is truth in the Minister’s claim, the government must reveal on the floor of the Assembly the details of the payments made to the employees,” he demanded.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said that even as claims were being made that the employees were a part of the government, they were being ‘treated unfairly’. “Besides diverting the employees’ savings, the government has failed to give clarity on the status of the thousands of crores of rupees it has to pay towards DA, DA arrears, PRC arrears and the money due towards payment of surrendered leave and medical reimbursement,” he said.

He said that nobody had a clue about the total amount the government owed to the employees and how much of it had been paid.

Mr. Venkateswarlu also demanded that the government concede their long-pending demands put together in a 50-page representation submitted to the Chief Secretary on March 13, and address the issues of the government employees, teachers, retired employees and outsourced workers. “Further delay will force the employees to intensify their agitation,” he added.