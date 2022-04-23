Employees’ JAC threatens to revive agitation on pay-related issues

JAC leader urges government to issue the promised G.O.s forthwith

Andhra Pradesh Employees’ Joint Action Committee chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Saturday threatened to revive the agitation if the State government did not forthwith issue G.O.s as agreed earlier in response to the employees’ demand on various pay-related issues.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Venkateswarlu said though the government had agreed to issue the relevant orders to rectify the pay anomalies following an agitation, there was no progress on it so far.

‘’We will raise these issues during our meeting with the government representatives on April 25, which is called to discuss the demand for scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme (CSP),” he said.

Attack on RI

Expressing concern over the attack on Revenue Inspector Aravid allegedly by the mining mafia in Gudivada on Friday, Mr. Venkateswarlu, who is also president of the Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA), suggested the revenue staff to not go alone to curb illegal mining.

“The revenue staff should take adequate police escort with them. They should also take the staff of the Panchayat Raj Department to avoid such unfortunate incidents,” he added.

Plea to Dharmana

Mr. Venkateswarlu asked Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao to address the issues concerning the revenue employees due to acute staff shortage.

Stating that the employees had to burn a hole in their pockets because of obsolete computers and inadequate allocation for purchase of computer accessories and stationery, he said the poll-related expenses incurred by tahsildars and other revenue officers in 2019 remained uncleared till date.

‘’We hope that being a senior Minister well-versed with the revenue affairs, Mr. Prasada Rao will resolve all issues swiftly,” he added.

Replying to a question, he said the APRSA was of the firm view that erring revenue staff found indulging in corruption should not be spared.