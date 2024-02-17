ADVERTISEMENT

Employees JAC demands payment of the promised arrears

February 17, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Friday said the Cabinet sub-committee should keep its promise to make payment of dues worth ₹5,000 crore towards GPF, surrendered leave and medical reimbursement of the government employees, by March-end this year.

Speaking at the JAC’s State secretariat meeting held at the Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada, Mr. Venkateswarlu pointed out that at a meeting held on February 12, members of the Cabinet sub-committee and officials of the Finance Department had said that the government had to pay arrears worth ₹20,000 crore to the employees and assured that dues worth ₹5,000 crore would be released by March-end.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said the officials should discuss the matter and give clarification on the issue to the employees’ associations. He said if the government failed to heed their plea, the AP JAC Amaravati would meet at Vijayawada on February 22 and chalk out a plan of action in this regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The JAC secretary general P. Damodara Rao, associate chairman T.V. Phani, treasurer V.V. Muralikrishna Naidu and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US